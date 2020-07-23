Child care in Alberta gets $45-million boost from federal government

The federal government is giving Alberta $45 million to help with child-care subsidies, accessibility of care and training for child-care workers.

The provincial government will use some of the money to increase child-care subsidies for some of the lowest-earning Alberta parents.

As the United Conservative Party government phases out the former NDP government's flagship $25-a-day child-care pilot program, a new system will begin Aug. 1 that will see 23,000 low-income families pay an average of $13 a day for daycare, according to a government news release.

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development, made the announcement by video on Thursday alongside Alberta Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz.

"Particularly in these times, families need to have access to safe, affordable, and accessible child care," Hussen said. "This is more than a convenience, it is quite simply a necessity."

Part of $400-million federal investment

Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal-provincial agreement covers one year of expenses. The minister said they'll work on a longer-term approach.

The funding for Alberta is part of a $400-million federal investment in child care across Canada, Hussen said.

Schulz said the funding will help improve accessibility and affordability of child care at a time when Alberta's unemployment rate hit an unsettling 15.5 per cent in June.

"Getting parents back to work truly is a huge part of Alberta's economic recovery plan — a bold, ambitious, long-term strategy to build, diversify and create jobs," Schulz said Thursday.

The Alberta government had planned to spend $390 million on child care in the 2020-21 budget year.

The province will direct $29 million of the new federal funding toward subsidies. Currently, a single parent of a child between the ages of 19 months and first grade would receive a maximum $546 monthly subsidy for a licensed daycare spot.

Under the new program, parents earning $50,000 or less will receive a $644-a-month subsidy. The value of the subsidy decreases as a family's earnings rise. Families earning more than $75,000 a year would be ineligible for subsidies.

The subsidy rates differ for infants, preschoolers and school-age children and are lower for children who attend approved day homes.

Pandemic closed most daycares

Before the pandemic hit, closing most daycares for months, about 109,000 Alberta families had children in child care, a government news release said. About a quarter of them were eligible for subsidies.

The government touts its new program as an improvement on the NDP's $25-a-day child care pilot, which applied to 7,500 families. A government news release said the new model will see around 16,000 lower-income families pay an average of $25 a day.

The federal funding will also pay for training, professional development and the creation of 385 new daycare spaces to offer more diversity in child care.

The provincial government will commit $9.7 million to help equip workers to care for children with disabilities, create new spaces in under-served communities and foster more Indigenous and francophone child-care programs.

Another $4.7 million will be used to move an early childhood training curriculum online and offer training to early childhood educators at all child-care centres.