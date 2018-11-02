Nisku business owner offers $10,000 for classic muscle car stolen from warehouse

The owner of a Nisku business is offering $10,000 to find his 1972 Chevelle SS muscle car, stolen this week from his warehouse.

Mike Sirois, the owner of SS Rig and Vac, said the car was stolen Monday night or Tuesday morning, along with his 32-foot trailer, three snowmobiles and gear from his business. Workers discovered the theft when they arrived for their shifts.

Everything but the car was discovered along a range road east of Nisku on Tuesday morning, Sirois said.

"The trailer was still containing all three snowmobiles, all the snowmobile gear," Sirois said.

"Nothing had really been touched. Nothing was damaged, but there were other items inside the trailer that did not belong to me, which led us to believe that they actually used the trailer to go rob other businesses locally."

RCMP confirmed the muscle car had not been recovered as of Friday.

Sirois, who lives in Leduc, has owned the Chevelle for five years. He said he doesn't take it to auto shows, so he figures the thieves stumbled upon the vehicle.

They were very, very sloppy in their work. - Mike Sirois

"The monumental mistake they made its that they were very, very sloppy in their work," Sirois said. "It leads me to believe these individuals were not professionals by [any] means."

Mike Sirois' 1972 Chevelle SS has not been recovered, RCMP confirmed on Friday. (Mike Sirois)

On Tuesday, Sirois posted pictures and video of the car on Facebook, along with details of the $10,000 reward. It has been shared more than 12,000 times.

"I hope the $10,000 reward will lead to the recovery of the car, step one," he said. "Step two would lead to the arrest of the guys that stole it and bring them to justice and have them prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

He said the experience has led to him connecting with other Nisku business owners to help prevent similar thefts.

"More needs to be done and I'm going to work with local business owners in the Nisku area and come up with some sort of a group so that we can fight back against this useless crime that keeps happening," Sirois said.

Similar car stolen in Calgary

Our Auto Theft Team is seeking public assistance to locate a classic Chevrolet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chevelle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chevelle</a> that was <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stolen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stolen</a> over the weekend in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calgary</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/ChevroletCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChevroletCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GMcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GMcanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qsNfRtDNe">https://t.co/9qsNfRtDNe</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jgr5RX0rOa">pic.twitter.com/Jgr5RX0rOa</a> —@CalgaryPolice

Calgary police called for the public's help this week to find a 1970 Chevelle that was stolen Sunday night from outside a business along the 100 block of Crowfoot Way NW.

Based on surveillance footage, Sirois said he doesn't think his vehicle wasn't the target of the theft from his business. He doesn't think there's a link to the Calgary theft.

