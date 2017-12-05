Charles Rusnell
Investigative reporter
Charles Rusnell is a reporter with CBC Investigates, the award-winning investigative unit of CBC Edmonton. His journalism in the public interest is widely credited with forcing accountability, transparency and democratic change in Alberta. Send tips in confidence to cbcinvestigates@cbc.ca. and follow him on Twitter@charlesrusnell
Latest from Charles Rusnell
Exclusive
Alison Redford ordered penthouse suite in Federal Building
Former Alberta premier Alison Redford personally ordered a luxury penthouse 'premier’s suite' to be built in the provincially owned Federal Building now under renovation in Edmonton.
Alison Redford's planned penthouse could have cost millions
Change orders detailed in documents obtained by CBC News through a freedom of information request show the luxury penthouse “premier’s suite” would have potentially cost several hundred thousand dollars, if not millions.
Exclusive
Alberta Health deputy minister Carl Amrhein resigns amid Pure North controversy
Beleaguered Alberta Health deputy minister Carl Amrhein has resigned. In a statement issued to Alberta Health staff Thursday afternoon, Amrhein announced he is resigning to become provost and vice-president of academics at the Aga Khan University. His last day is Oct. 6, 2017.
Internal survey reveals disconnect between Alberta's doctors and AHS management
Alberta doctors question how the province’s health-care system is managed, the level of care provided to patients, and don’t think their input is valued by senior managers, according to a leaked internal Alberta Health Services survey obtained by CBC News.
Independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt hires lawyer to fight 2016 hit-and-run charge
Newly independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt could not have damaged his neighbour’s vehicle because he was in a caucus meeting at the time of the alleged accident.
Beleaguered UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt facing 2016 hit-and-run charge
Edmonton police conducted an investigation and charged MLA Derek Fildebrandt on June 14, 2016, with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to notify the owner of the damaged vehicle, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.
Alberta Health cancellation of funding to Pure North private clinic questioned
A law professor says Health Minister Sarah Hoffman's reason for cancelling funding to a controversial private health foundation isn’t supported by her ministry’s own grant agreement.
Alberta Health cancels funding for Pure North nurse-practitioner clinic
Health Minister Sarah Hoffman has abruptly cancelled funding for a nurse-practitioner led clinic operated by Pure North, a controversial private health foundation, after a CBC News investigation revealed the clinic offered an unproven alternative treatment to a patient.
Private clinic funded by Alberta Health offers controversial high-dose vitamin D treatment
A 74-year-old woman who complained about high-dose vitamin D she received from a government-funded clinic operated by a controversial alternative health foundation says Alberta Health Services told her it could not act on her complaint because the clinic was “private.”
CBC Investigates
Alberta Health funds Pure North clinic offering unproven supplement treatment
Alberta Health is funding a primary care clinic that offers high doses of vitamin D - an alternative treatment Health Minister Sarah Hoffman insisted the clinic could not offer under its funding agreement, and one her ministry has previously rejected as unproven and potentially unsafe.
Auditor general to audit Alberta Health grants to Pure North private health foundation
Alberta’s auditor general has partially acceded to a request from Liberal health critic David Swann for an audit of two Alberta Health grants to Pure North S’Energy, a private health foundation that offers unproven alternative health treatments.
Alberta health minister dodges questions about her deputy's relationship with private foundation
Under growing pressure from opposition critics, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman continued to deflect questions about her deputy minister’s allegedly inappropriate relationship with a private health foundation that recently received millions of dollars in public funding.
Wildrose asks Alberta's ethics commissioner to investigate Alberta Health deputy minister
The Opposition Wildrose has formally asked Alberta’s ethics commissioner to investigate an allegedly inappropriate relationship between Alberta Health deputy minister Carl Amrhein and a private health foundation that received ministry funding.
CBC Investigates
Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman's credibility questioned on Pure North issue
Health Minister Sarah Hoffman either misled the legislature or her senior staff withheld critical information from her about health safety issues related to a program offered by a private alternative health foundation, an internal briefing note shows.
Liberal Leader David Swann calls for audit of Alberta Health grant to Pure North private health foundation
Alberta Liberal Leader David Swann has asked the auditor general to conduct an audit of Alberta Health’s $10-million grant to Pure North S’Energy, a private health foundation that offers unproven alternative health treatments.
