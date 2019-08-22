Bonnyville massage therapist faces charges of sexual assault

A 49-year old massage therapist in Bonnyville, Alta., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

RCMP initiated an investigation on March 26 following allegations by a client.

A woman said she went to a business for a massage and during the treatment "she was touched in a sexual manner", RCMP said in a release Thursday.

While investigating, police said they learned of a second woman who alleged she had been touched in a similar manner.

The therapist was arrested, charged and released with an order to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Sept. 3, police said.

The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has suspended the man's membership as a result of the allegations, the release said.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.