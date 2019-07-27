Charges pending following deadly domestic shooting in Rocky Mountain House

A 44-year-old man turned himself in to RCMP in Rocky Mountain House after a woman was shot dead in what police called a "domestic situation."

Police responded to several reports of a man with a gun inside a home around 7:30 p.m. Friday, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The man had fled by the time police arrived.

A 29-year old woman was found dead inside the home. The woman's 28-year old sister suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. She has since been released.

Three children in the house were uninjured.

The man turned himself into RCMP Friday evening and remains in custody. Charges are pending and RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects.

RCMP South Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. The Red Deer RCMP Forensic Identification Section are conducting a scene investigation.

Rocky Mountain House is located about 80 kilometres west of Red Deer.