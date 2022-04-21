Charges pending against 7 youths identified in stabbing death of McNally student

Seven youths initially charged with attempted murder in an attack on a 16-year-old Edmonton high school student will face upgraded charges now that the boy has died, police said Thursday.

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee disclosed the attempted murder charges Thursday during a meeting of the police commission, but didn't say that the charges had been withdrawn.

Deputy chief Kevin Brezinski told the same meeting the charges will soon be upgraded.

"We did charge seven youth with attempted murder," Brezinski said. "Since our victim has since passed away, those charges now are being reviewed by the Crown."

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. The Grade 10 student at McNally High School died a week later in hospital.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined that Sahota died from a stab wound to the chest and that his death was a homicide.

Later Thursday, after the police commission meeting, Edmonton Police spokesperson Landis Reichle clarified that charges against the suspects are still pending.

"Due to investigative strategies and the timing of the youth's death, charges were withdrawn by the courts and needed to be upgraded," Reichle said in the release.

"We are unable to provide any further information regarding the suspects or the investigation at this time, as it is still ongoing.

"Once final charges have been laid on all suspects, we will provide an update to media as soon as possible."