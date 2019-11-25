Charges laid in weekend death of infant, say Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say an investigation into the death of an infant has resulted in charges being laid by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

The infant's death happened on Saturday, police said in a news release Monday.

More information will be released Monday afternoon, police said.

Insp. Mike McCauley, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP's detachment commander, will provide "full details about these charges" at a media availability scheduled for 2:30 p.m.