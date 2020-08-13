Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide
Brett Cordelius Stamp has been charged in connection to a homicide in southwest Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

A 28-year-old has been charged in connection to a homicide in south Edmonton last week.

An autopsy completed Wednesday found Riel Stamp, 26, died of multiple stab wounds.

Police found Stamp with serious injuries on Aug. 6 at a home in the area of 24th Avenue and 108th Street, where he later died.  

Police have ruled his death a homicide.

Brett Cordelius Stamp has been charged with first-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, killing an animal (under section 445 of the Criminal Code of Canada) and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

