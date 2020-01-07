Charges laid in collision that killed pedestrian in Edmonton crosswalk

A 54-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision that happened in December 2019.

The driver is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 5 to face charges of careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Edmonton police said Tuesday in a news release.

The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, on 107th Avenue at 130th Street.

A man was crossing from the south to the north side of 107th Avenue in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The 52-year-old pedestrian died later in hospital.