Charges laid in killing of man during fight at Sunchild Reserve gas station
Arley Creed Lagrelle, 23, died following altercation, two others hurt
Two men have been charged in the death of 23-year-old Arley Creed Lagrelle after a fight at a gas station on the Sunchild First Nation reserve.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and kidnapping, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
He remains in custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 21.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He too is in custody and will appear in court Nov. 14.
RCMP are not saying how Lagrelle died.
Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fight Friday night.
Police arrested two suspects in relation to the homicide, one at a residence on the O'Chiese First Nation following a carjacking and standoff, and the other during a traffic stop by Rocky Mountain House RCMP.
Two other people fled the gas station in a vehicle, which was later stopped by a spike belt in the Drayton Valley detachment area.
The pair, which has not been connected to the homicide, fled from the vehicle, but were later arrested.