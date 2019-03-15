Charges laid in fatal motorcycle crash on Anthony Henday Drive

Two motorcyclists and the driver of an SUV have been charged in connection to a collision on Anthony Henday Drive that killed a third motorcyclist.

On March 13, three motorcycles heading south on Anthony Henday Drive from Whitemud Drive in west Edmonton were reportedly cutting in and out of traffic, failing to signal and riding between vehicles, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Moments later, a Dodge Journey SUV, also travelling south, slowed down to avoid striking another vehicle ahead of it that had suddenly stopped, police said.

The Journey moved partially into the next lane to avoid a collision just as one of the motorcycles was entering the lane.

The motorcyclist hit the SUV.

Marcel Murray, 31, died in hospital from his injuries.

"Following a thorough investigation, officers charged the driver of the Dodge Journey and two motorcyclists, whose driving they believe contributed to the collision," police said in the release.

A 33-year-old woman driving the Journey has been charged with failing to maintain the centre of the lane. The two motorcyclists, ages 25 and 34, are charged with careless driving.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash. Police said the speed of the motorcycles was a factor.