Charges laid, arrest warrant issued in 2019 homicide at Dwayne's Home

Police have laid charges in the death of a 55-year-old man at Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton last fall.

Edmonton police charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder on Oct. 7 in the 2019 death of Michael Rose.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has also been issued for a 38-year-old man, according to a Friday police news release.

Police say EMS contacted police around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2019 about a sudden death inside a suite at Dwayne's Home, formerly at 10209 100th Avenue.

An autopsy was conducted two days later but further medical examinations were needed to determine cause of death, police say. The manner of death has since been deemed a homicide by investigators.

Operation of Dwayne's Home was taken over by Homeward Trust last year shortly after the death. At the time, the non-profit said it would work to transition residents out of the building.