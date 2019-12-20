Charges laid in highway crash that killed four in northern Alberta

A Plamondon man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a northern Alberta highway crash last December that killed two women and two boys.

Leo Reutov, 22, was arrested on Nov. 9 and faces a total of 21 charges, RCMP said Thursday.

The charges also include impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Reutov and three other people were severely injured in the crash.

Police say a truck driven by Reutov collided head-on with an SUV at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.

The crash happened on Highway 858, about five kilometres north of Plamondon.

Edmonton mother Elisaveta Scherbakov, 34, and her sons, Alexander, 9, and Zenon, 4, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman from Plamondon, who was a passenger in the truck, also died at the scene.

Felip Scherbakov, who was driving the SUV, and his son Ioan, who was eight at the time, were airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries.

Reutov and a Plamondon man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the truck, also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Reutov is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Jan. 13.

Plamondon is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.