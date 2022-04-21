Charges forthcoming for youth suspects in stabbing death of McNally student, police say

An Edmonton teen who was attacked outside McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month died from a stab wound to the chest, an autopsy has confirmed.

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. The Grade 10 McNally student died a week later in hospital.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined that Sahota's death was a homicide.

Police say they have identified a number of youth suspects and expect to lay charges soon.

"I want to thank the community for coming together in support of one another during this tragic loss of life," Homicide Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a news release.

"We also appreciate the assistance of those who have reached out with information to help us move forward as we continue to investigate this sensitive and complex case."

'What if I was there?'

A memorial to Sahota with flowers, teddy bears and photos continued to grow as students returned to school on Wednesday.

Grade 12 students Priscilla Tiet and Sarah Woodbridge said they are shocked by Sahota's death.

"I didn't think this sort of thing would happen at a school that we're attending," Tiet said.

Woodbridge said she was standing in the same spot of the attack 40 minutes before Sahota was assaulted.

"I just remember thinking wow, what if I was there?" she said. "How scared the other students must have been."

A memorial for Grade 10 student Karanveer Sahota outside McNally High School continued to grow on Wednesday. (Julia Wong/CBC )

Kevin Cameron is executive director of the North American Center for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response, an organization that trains counsellors to respond to traumatic events in schools and communities.

Cameron said trauma response involves identifying different groups of people who may be impacted by a loss. After starting with the victim's closest friends, he said counsellors need to broaden their outreach from there.

For example, students who have been subjected to past threats and bullying may start to experience trauma regardless if their connection to a tragedy.

"Because they know the truth that they've been threatened and now they're wondering 'could that have been me?'" Cameron said.