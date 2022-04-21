Charges forthcoming for youth suspects in stabbing death of McNally student, police

An Edmonton teen who was attacked outside McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month died from a stab wound to the chest, an autopsy has confirmed.

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. The Grade 10 McNally student died a week later in hospital.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined that Sahota's death was a homicide.

Police say they have identified a number of youth suspects and expect to lay charges soon.

"I want to thank the community for coming together in support of one another during this tragic loss of life," Homicide Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a news release.

"We also appreciate the assistance of those who have reached out with information to help us move forward as we continue to investigate this sensitive and complex case."