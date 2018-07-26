Charges laid in death of 90-year-old pedestrian in west Edmonton
Charges have been laid against a 61-year-old driver after a 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in west Edmonton earlier this month.
61-year-old charged with careless driving and failing to back a vehicle safely
About 4 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at a multi-unit residence near 183rd Street and Lessard Road.
Police were told that a woman was crossing from one sidewalk to another in front of the residence when she was struck by a black 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 61-year-old woman who was backing out of a parking stall.
Alcohol, drugs and speed were not considered factors in this collision.
The driver has been charged with careless driving and failing to back a vehicle safely. She is expected to appear in court on Sept. 21.