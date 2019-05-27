Changes to banked overtime, holiday pay and youth minimum wage introduced in legislature

Rollbacks of the previous government's changes to banked overtime, holiday pay and union certification votes were introduced in the Alberta legislature Monday by the new United Conservative government.

The government also announced a new $13-an-hour minimum wage for youth which will take effect on June 26.

The lower wage will apply to students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours or less. It will also apply for all hours worked during summer holidays, Christmas and other school breaks.

Bill 2, the Open for Business Act, makes changes to the Employment Standards Code so that employees must work 30 days before being entitled to holiday pay.

Workers would only receive holiday pay for days they would normally be scheduled to work — for example, a restaurant that is normally closed on Mondays wouldn't have to pay their staff holiday pay for Thanksgiving if they aren't working.

The NDP government changed the rules to banked overtime so that workers who bank an hour of overtime can take an hour and a half of time off.

Bill 2 proposes changing that back to a straight hour for hour exchange. If the banked time isn't used within six months, it will be paid out in cash at time and a half.

The NDP Official Opposition calls the UCP's proposed legislation the "Pick Your Pockets Bill." They will not support Bill 2.

"Instead of creating jobs, Jason Kenney's first priority is to cut overtime pay for working people," NDP leader Rachel Notley said. "When Albertans bank their overtime hours to take some paid time-off with their families, they shouldn't end up with less money in their bank accounts."

The party says the change to banked overtime would cut wages for the average oil and gas worker who tallied 10 hours of overtime by $2,615 every 12-week period.

Bill 2 also proposes a return to a secret ballot for all union certification votes. A vote could only be held after a union could prove 40 per cent support from workers. The time period to provide that proof is cut in half from six months to 90 days.

The NDP changed the rules last year so that a vote wouldn't need to be held if a union could demonstrate it has the support of 60 per cent of workers.