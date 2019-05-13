'Challenging and exciting, fun and frustrating': NDP MLAs look ahead to next 4 years

The 24 NDP MLAs who will form Alberta's Official Opposition took their oaths of office Monday amid a charged atmosphere in the legislature chamber.

Friends, family, former staff members and MLAs in the public gallery broke into applause as the members filed in, the applause turning into a loud chant of "NDP! NDP!"

The only NDP government in Alberta history was voted out of office on April 16 when the United Conservative Party led by Jason Kenney won 63 of 87 seats.

The NDP led by former premier Rachel Notley won the remaining 24 seats and will be the only opposition party in the 30th legislature.

Since the election, Notley has embraced her role as opposition leader and vowed to hold the new government to account. She reinforced that message in an address to her MLAs after they were sworn-in.

"The next four years will be challenging and exciting, fun and frustrating," Notley said. "But it is the highest honour imaginable to serve the people of our great province. It really is."

Among the 24 members were three newcomers: Rakhi Pancholi from Edmonton-Whitemud, Jasvir Deol of Edmonton-Meadows, and Janis Irwin from Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.

Notley announced official roles for her caucus. Deron Bilous, MLA for Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview, will be house leader, Heather Sweet, MLA for Edmonton-Manning, will be deputy house leader.

Former deputy premier and Edmonton-Glenora MLA Sarah Hoffman will be deputy leader.

Phillips as finance critic

Every member of caucus was given a critic portfolio. But some of the higher profile members of Notley's former cabinet will not take on their successors in question period.

Hoffman, the former minister of health, will be education critic, a nod to her former role as the chair of the Edmonton Public School Board.

Edmonton-Northwest MLA David Eggen, former education minister, will be the advanced education critic. Calgary-Buffalo MLA Joe Ceci, a former member of Calgary city council, will serve as municipal affairs critic, leaving the finance portfolio to former environment minister Shannon Phillips, MLA for Lethbridge-West.

While Phillips is known for being a firebrand in the legislature, Notley said another factor led her to choose Phillips for finance.

"She is also known for being a tremendously effective researcher," Notley said, adding that many of the fiscal projections the UCP made during the election were not accurate.

"We're going to dig into that kind of thing."

Other former ministers will serve as critics for their successors: Calgary-Mountain View MLA Kathleen Ganley in justice, Edmonton-Rutherford MLA Richard Feehan in Indigenous relations, Christina Gray for labour, and Edmonton-Riverview MLA Lori Sigurdson in seniors and housing.

Irwin, the only openly gay member of the legislature, was named critic for women's and LGBTQ issues.

"Those are issues that are important to me," Irwin said. "We've made a lot of progress in the area of LGBTQ issues and we certainly don't want to see any of that rolled back."

UCP MLAs will be sworn-in on the morning of May 21, the first day of session.

NDP caucus roles:

Rachel Notley —Official Opposition leader

Deron Bilous – House Leader, Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

Jon Carson – Service Alberta

Joe Ceci – Caucus Chair, Municipal Affairs

Lorne Dach – Agriculture & Forestry

Thomas Dang – Infrastructure

Jasvir Deol – Multiculturalism

David Eggen – Whip, Advanced Education

Richard Feehan – Indigenous Relations

Kathleen Ganley – Justice

Nicole Goehring – Culture, Military Liaison

Christina Gray – Labour & Immigration

Sarah Hoffman – Deputy Leader, Education

Janis Irwin – Deputy Whip, Women, LGBTQ issues

Rod Loyola – Transportation

Chris Nielsen – Red Tape Reduction

Rakhi Pancholi – Children's Services

Shannon Phillips – Caucus Vice-Chair, Finance

Marie Renaud – Community & Social Services, Francophone issues

Irfan Sabir – Energy, Natural Gas

Marlin Schmidt – Environment

David Shepherd – Health

Lori Sigurdson – Seniors & Housing

Heather Sweet – Deputy House Leader, Democracy & Ethics, Mental Health & Addictions