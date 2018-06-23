Play ball! Special needs baseball program expanding in Edmonton area

A unique baseball program for children with physical or cognitive disabilities is expanding in the Edmonton area.

It's called Challenger Baseball and three years ago, Karen and Jim Poniewozik brought it to Spruce Grove.

The couple then helped launch the program in St. Albert and, most recently, in Sherwood Park.

The players, between the ages of three and 18, work with buddies from minor ball teams who help them with batting, running the bases, throwing and catching.

"Every smile makes it all worth it," said Karen Poniewozik.

"Whether they catch the ball for the first time, hit the ball for the first time or make a new friend, they are so happy to be out here."

