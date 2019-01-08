CFL coach Scott Milanovich leaves Edmonton for NFL without coaching single game

Scott Milanovich has stepped down as head coach of the Edmonton Football Team before he had a chance to watch the CFL club take a single snap.

Edmonton said in a release Monday that Milanovich is leaving the team to pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Milanovich signed with Edmonton in December 2019 immediately after his tenure as quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars ended.

But his debut on Edmonton's sidelines was wiped out when the CFL cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining Jacksonville, Milanovich was head coach of Toronto from 2012-16, leading the Argonauts to a Grey Cup victory in his rookie season.

He held various roles on the Montreal Alouettes coaching staff from 2007-11 before getting his first CFL head coaching job in Toronto.