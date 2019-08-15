Infant formula at Edmonton Walmart may have been tampered with, CFIA says

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is cautioning the public after reports of tampering in an infant formula product at an Edmonton Walmart.

According to the agency, the reports come from the Walmart store at 775 Tamarack Way N.W. in Edmonton. The issue is not usually from the manufacturing process but from a consumer returning altered products for a refund. The agency did not say which brand or brands may have been affected.

"Infant formula products have been found where the tamper-proof seals had been broken and the product inside the containers had been substituted," read an advisory from CFIA issued Wednesday.

The advisory did not state what product had been substituted for the formula.

No illnesses have been associated with the reports but consumers are advised to examine their formula products and ensure the security seal is intact. Do not use products that appear to have been altered.