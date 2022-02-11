After 2 years, Fort McMurray shelter finally gets a van to help those in need

It took almost two years for the Centre of Hope to get an outreach van, but this week the vehicle finally arrived and it's helping bring more supplies to the homeless population in Fort McMurray.

Centre of Hope executive director Rosie Keating said she wanted a van to improve the organization's outreach program.

The outreach program is for homeless people who don't use shelters. The Centre of Hope brings them clothing, food supplies and educational information about the resources available in the community. On average, the outreach program sees 15 to 20 people a day, but the number varies depending on the season.

Volunteers and employees would use their personal vehicles for two hours every day to facilitate the program.

But that meant the volunteers had limits to how many supplies they could bring, based on the size of their car.

"We knew this was a much-needed part of the service that we were offering, because not always would you have access to a car," said Keating.

Almost two years ago, Keating applied for a grant from the Wood Buffalo Community Foundation for the van. She was approved, but the pandemic delayed the process.

It was ready this week and has been outfitted with shelves and a fridge.

"It was the best feeling in the world to go pick that van up," Keating said.

During the Fort McMurray flood in April 2020, both of the Centre of Hope's locations flooded, meaning volunteers and employees were giving out the supplies they could salvage out of the backs of their personal vehicles.

Rosie Keating starting working on getting a van for the centre almost two years ago. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"When the flood happened was when we were like– yes, we definitely need something mobile," she said.

The Centre of Hope was able to use the van for the first time this week.

"Everyone was so excited," Keating said. "We're more visible now."

The van, which cost $77,000, has decals displaying the shelter's name and location.

Linda Haggarty, drop-in and outreach supervisor with the Centre of Hope, said the van will help increase awareness, and make it easier to spot the centre's outreach program on the street.

"If it's really cold we can have someone sit inside for a minute… warm up," Haggarty said. "It will do some amazing things."

Jeff Batchelor, sales associate at Legacy Dodge, has been a volunteer with the Centre of Hope for almost three years.

When the pandemic hit, he wasn't able to go out as frequently, so he decided to help in another way: by getting a van as cheaply and as quickly as he could for the centre.

Linda Haggarty has been working with the outreach program for six years. She says the new van has been a big help in bringing supplies to more people. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

It took a year to get the van in, because of vehicle shortages. And after it came in, Batchelor helped finish the final details like installing an awning, getting the car wrapped and putting in shelves and a fridge.

"We all knew it was for a non-profit and a noble cause so everybody did their best to keep costs to an absolute minimum," Batchelor said.

"Really proud and excited about the outcome and about what our team's going to be able to do."