Centre High moving from Boardwalk building to Alberta College site

Edmonton Public Schools is moving Centre High out of the historic Boardwalk building on 102nd Avenue downtown, the school district announced Thursday.

Centre High students will move to new classroom space nearby, in MacEwan University's Alberta College Campus, the school district and MacEwan said in a joint news release.

The move will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

"We are so thrilled to be leasing the Alberta College Campus space," school board chair Michelle Draper said in the release. "It will serve our district and especially our Centre High students well now, and into the future."

Centre High is currently in the Boardwalk building at 10310 102nd Ave.

More than 2,500 students are enrolled this year, finishing high school, upgrading marks and taking specific courses geared to their careers or post-secondary studies.

The Alberta College Campus, at 10040 MacDonald Dr., is currently home to MacEwan University's School of Continuing Education and the Conservatory of Music.

The university is in the process of consolidating its operations at its City Centre Campus and will move the School of Continuing Education to the City Centre Campus in the summer of 2020.

The Conservatory of Music will continue its operations on the fourth and fifth floors of the Alberta College building "for the foreseeable future," the school district and MacEwan said.

The Alberta College building is "largely ready to use" but will need minor modifications for its new purpose, the two organizations said.

The campus has more than 50 classrooms, computer labs, a cafeteria and a library.