Arson suspected in fire that sent woman, 5 kids from their home

A mother and five children were forced out of a central Edmonton home by fire early Thursday morning and police have now charged a woman with arson in connection with the blaze.

The fire spread through an enclosed porch at the back of the home near 97th Street and 111th Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Homeowner Duong Dinh was already at work when he got a call about the fire.

"I was thinking that I left my house literally 15 to 20 minutes before I got a call from them. I figured, what could have gone wrong? Could it be an electrical fire? I didn't think it would have started outside the house."

Dinh said his wife, their three children, and two visiting nieces were in the home at the time. The group managed to get out of the house without serious injury, but Dinh's wife was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"She's pretty in shock right now," he said.

Fire crews got the flames under control quickly, and the fire was contained to the back porch and kitchen of the home.

Police say a woman was arrested near the scene with "evidence on her person." Police have charged her with arson.