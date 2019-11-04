Central Alberta woman to stand trial on manslaughter charge in husband's death

A woman from central Alberta is to go to trial on a manslaughter charge in her husband's death.

A preliminary hearing was held in Red Deer last week for 36-year-old Robin Berresford, who was charged after her husband, Matthew Berresford, was found dead in their home earlier this year.

She originally faced a count of first-degree murder, but after the hearing concluded on Friday she was ordered to be tried on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Blackfalds and Red Deer RCMP found Matthew Berresford, who was also 36, when they responded to a disturbance at the home in Balmoral Heights in Red Deer County on Feb. 27.

A trial date has not yet been set.

The deceased's obituary described him as a successful businessman who spent his entire life in the Red Deer area.