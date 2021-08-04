Central Alberta pit stop growing into its own community, entrepreneurs say

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta with reporter Heather Marcoux bringing you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca

Just beyond Red Deer's city limits, Gasoline Alley is growing. The central Alberta pit stop is now a place to grab a craft beer, a haircut, or fresh vegetables at the indoor farmers market.

More than a dozen new businesses recently opened along Leva Avenue in Gasoline Alley.

One of them, Pet Planet Gasoline Alley, belongs to Shaina Davis, who grew up in Red Deer but now lives in nearby Penhold.

"There's amazing people around this area," said Davis. "Gasoline Alley is not just a traffic stop anymore. It's slowly growing into its own community."

Skye Christians of Hamels Meat Market is part of that community. She and her husband chose to launch their business in Gasoline Alley in December after leaving the oil and gas industry.

Skye Christians of Hamels Meat Market says Gasoline Alley has drastically changed over the decades. (Heather Marcoux/CBC )

"We chose central Alberta because that's where my husband is from," she said. "I hadn't been living in this area for about 15, 20 years. It definitely has changed."

Developer sees more opportunity

Reg Kinch is the developer behind Gasoline Alley West Centre, the strip mall where both Davis and Christians work. He is also a part-owner in the Gasoline Alley Indoor Farmers' Market.

Kinch said he continues to expand in the area because the county has been "very progressive, business-wise. They've encouraged different types of businesses to come in."

According to Kinch, residential developments in Gasoline Alley have helped create a community feel in an area only minutes from the city of Red Deer.

The quick commute has allowed some businesses to move from retail spaces in the city of Red Deer out to Gasoline Alley in the county.

Hamels Meat Market and Pet Planet are among the new businesses launched in Gasoline Alley during the pandemic. (Heather Marcoux/CBC )

Red Deer residents will recognize some of the new businesses in Gasoline Alley, like Hoffman Chiropractic and Craft Beer Nation, which used to be located inside the city limits.

The Chamber of Commerce doesn't see Gasoline Alley as competing against Red Deer to attract businesses, but rather augmenting the city's services.

Chris Windrim, the chamber's community relations manager, says both municipalities are thriving. Growth in the county is good for Red Deer proper, too, he said.

According to Windrim, the development in Gasoline Alley has become an "economic powerhouse for our region."