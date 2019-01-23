Tip from Australia leads to child porn charges against central Alberta man

A 34-year-old central Alberta man has been charged with child pornography-related offences after ALERT received a tip from Queensland Police Service in Australia.

ALERT — the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams — arrested the Eckville resident on Jan. 10, it said in a news release Wednesday.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit received information from a similar unit of the Queensland police that an Alberta man was trading child pornography images online.

Police searched homes in Eckville and Fox Creek, Alta., associated with the suspect and seized computers and electronic devices, ALERT said.

The suspect has been charged with making, possessing and accessing child pornography, and voyeurism.

He was arrested a second time Jan. 18 after allegedly breaching his release conditions relating to internet access.

Eckville is about 50 kilometres west of Red Deer.

ALERT is a compilation of the province's most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.