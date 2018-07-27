Central Alberta man charged in 'elaborate' $2.6M fracking fraud

A central Alberta man is facing fraud charges after a five-year investigation and more than $2 million in losses to investors.

RCMP say Dane Skinner, 53, misrepresented and advertised a revolutionary fracking product, enticing numerous investors who reportedly lost more than $2.6 million.

"This fraud was very elaborate, and consequently, our investigation has been very elaborate and has involved substantial resources and time" Const. Bill Lewadniuk with the RCMP financial crimes unit said in a news release Friday.

The offences occurred between Dec. 5, 2007, and Feb. 28, 2013 in Lacombe, involving two numbered companies as well as N.E.X.T. Legacy Technologies Ltd., police say.

RCMP launched an investigation in September 2013 involving several officers from various units.

On Wedesday, police arrested and charged Skinner with fraud, laundering the proceeds of crime and uttering threats.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 8.