Central Alberta wildfire held as evacuees wait for updates

An out-of-control fire in the central Alberta hamlet of Marlboro is being held but high winds Monday morning could spread the flames, RCMP say.

Members of the small community west of Edson have been told to evacuate from their homes.

Several homes were at risk on both the north and south sides of Highway 16.

A spokesperson for Yellowhead County said officials were expecting an update on the status of the wildfire at 9 a.m. MT.

A reception centre, for those who had to flee their homes, has been set up at the Best Western Hotel in Edson at 300 52nd Street.

Highway 16 closed Sunday after the wildfire jumped the highway. It reopened at midnight.

Another out-of-control fire is raging west of High Level. The fire covered 25,000 hectares, and was expected to grow.

The wildfire danger in much of northern Alberta was rated as extreme, with the risk rated as high to very high in the central-west part of the province.

Fire bans are in place in northern Alberta, and the Edson forest area is under a fire advisory as winds and dry conditions were expected to cause the risk of wildfire to increase.