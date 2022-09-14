CBC News opens permanent bureau in Grande Prairie

Starting today, CBC News will have a full-time permanent presence in Grande Prairie, Alta., to expand news coverage in the northwestern part of the province.

Video journalist Luke Ettinger is now based in the community and will file stories for digital, radio and television audiences.

"I'm thrilled that we will be able to have a full-time journalist based in Grande Prairie to better reflect the issues of northwestern Alberta in CBC's coverage," said Stephanie Coombs, director of journalism and programming at CBC Edmonton.

"Grande Prairie is a vibrant city with a young, growing population and it acts as an urban hub for communities farther north in both Alberta and B.C.

"As such, it has a wealth of stories we are looking forward to telling and bringing to a national audience."

Video journalist Luke Ettinger is based in CBC Edmonton's new bureau in Grande Prairie, Alta. (Ryan Parker Studios)

The Grande Prairie bureau is among 14 new CBC journalism positions across the country, focused on deepening community connections.

The expansion includes the establishment of another permanent Alberta bureau, in Lethbridge, and video journalists in Cranbrook and Nanaimo, B.C.

"Prioritizing local connections will help us tell more of the stories that matter most to people," said Susan Marjetti, the CBC's general manager of news, current affairs and local.

"These newly announced positions across the country are aimed at broadening and deepening our journalism while building relationships with regional and cultural communities."

CBC has previously stationed a journalist in Grande Prairie. A video journalist was based in the city for about six months as part of a pilot project in 2018.

That project provided coverage of issues ranging from local politics to economic issues, community initiatives and curiosities.

Much of the coverage involved nearby communities in northwestern Alberta.

CBC also has a bureau in Fort McMurray.