Run like a Turkey at CBC's annual river valley Dudley Run

It's time to run like a turkey at the annual CBC Edmonton Dudley Run.

The five-kilometre run through the river valley is part of our annual Turkey Drive campaign and pays homage to Dudley, the fundraiser's feathered mascot.

Join Edmonton AM fitness columnist Chris Tse Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a trot on the winter trails and help support the Edmonton Food Bank.

The run is accessible for all levels, but be sure to bundle up for the winter temperatures in Edmonton. And we will help you out. All participating runners will get a CBC Edmonton tuque.

Spots are limited so be sure to sign up ASAP. Runners are asked to meet at the CBC Edmonton studios at 11 a.m.

Even Dudley will be there to dash across the finish line.

Watch the highlights from last year's annual Dudley Run

Since 1995, Turkey Drive has raised more than $4 million in support of Edmonton's Food Bank. This year, the event is trying to raise $500,000.

Donations are appreciated and can be made online or in person at CBC Edmonton, 10062 102 Ave.

CBC Edmonton donation hours:

Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Weekends: Noon - 4 p.m.

For a full list of Turkey Drive events, visit the Turkey Drive events page.