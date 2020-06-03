CBC Edmonton's Slumtown podcast returns this summer with new episodes

It's been called a community in crisis, even a war zone .

In Edmonton's inner city, arson, violence, and drug overdoses are on the rise and people who live there say life is becoming intolerable.

Meanwhile, a major figure in McCauley, Alberta Avenue and Chinatown, a landlord named Abdullah Shah, was shot and killed outside his suburban home.

That's why, three years after launching Slumtown , CBC Edmonton is returning to the investigation into problem properties.

This summer, we'll be launching new episodes of the award-winning podcast to learn more about what happened to Shah and who might want him dead.

We're also looking at how Edmonton's inner city has been allowed to deteriorate so dramatically, and what is being done to stop the decline before it becomes a slum.

In those episodes, we heard that it only takes one house to completely disrupt a neighbourhood.

Officials call these houses problem properties. In the podcast we learn that one man: Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez controlled many of those properties.

And he was so feared by many in the community, that some knew him only as, "he who shall not be named."