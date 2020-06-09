CBC Edmonton wins two national RTDNA awards

Two CBC Edmonton stories have won national awards from the Radio, Television and Digital News Association, an organization representing broadcast journalists across Canada.

Video producer Nathan Gross and newsroom producer Kory Siegers were awarded the Hugh Haugland Award for excellence in video for their work on Dr. Doodle.

The video tells the story of Michiko Maruyama, an industrial design undergrad who was diagnosed with a rare type of tumour in her leg. As she underwent surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, her experiences as a patient inspired her to switch from toy design to medical design and medicine.

As part of her medical school application, Maruyama assembled a comic book starring herself. Gross and Siegers asked Maruyama to illustrate her unusual story in the same way in a short and creative video.

The video gives viewers a peek into Maruyama's creative process and how she, now a cardiac surgery resident, transfers her enthusiasm for art, design and medicine into her daily life.

Edmonton reporter-producer Nola Keeler also won a national award for sports feature reporting for her radio piece Keep on [Tiny] Truckin', a story about a group of enthusiasts of miniature radio-controlled all-terrain vehicles.

Keeler met up with members of three clubs in Edmonton's river valley to learn why the men are obsessed with toy trucks.

Keeler captures their enthusiasm and pride in their sport, taking the listener along for the ride.

Stephanie Coombs, director of journalism and programming for CBC Edmonton, is thrilled to see the newsroom's hard work be recognized.

"It's always such an honour for our work to be recognized on a national stage, and I'm thrilled for Nola, Nate and Kory to have won RTDNAs this year," said Coombs

"These two awards reflect the creativity and curiosity that the CBC Edmonton team brings to telling stories every day, taking our audiences to meet the interesting and incredible people who live in our city."

Two other CBC Edmonton stories were up for awards at the national level after winning in the prairie region category.

In the short video feature category, Who You Gonna Call? by reporter Josee St-Onge and video producer Nathan Gross profiled Alberta Ghostbusters, cosplayers who raise thousands of dollars every year for children's hospitals.

In the best podcast category, Slumtown, a five-part series hosted by Elizabeth Hames, tells the story of an Edmonton neighbourhood whose residents are so desperate, they are willing to take on powerful landlords on their own.

The RTDNA awards are among the most prestigious broadcast awards for journalists working in the industry in Canada.