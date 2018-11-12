Skip to Main Content
CBC Edmonton off air Monday evening due to fire at City Centre mall
CBC Edmonton off air Monday evening due to fire at City Centre mall

CBC Edmonton will be off the air Monday evening due to a fire at the City Centre mall. viewers and listeners will receive the feed from CBC Calgary.

Listeners and viewers will receive broadcasts from CBC Calgary

CBC News
Firefighters remain on scene at Shoppers Drug Mart at Edmonton City Centre East. Firefighters are investigating the cause of a small fire on that happened on main floor Monday evening. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

CBC Edmonton will be off the air Monday evening due to a fire at the City Centre mall. TV viewers and radio listeners will receive broadcasts from CBC Calgary. 

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to a fire at approximately 3:40 p.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart at Edmonton City Centre East on the corner of 103rd Ave and 101st Street. When crews arrived, some shelves on the main floor were on fire, but the fire was extinguished 13 minutes later.

Fire investigators remain on scene to determine the cause and extent of damages.

City Centre East will remain closed Monday evening, though the west side of the mall will be open. Local radio and television news from CBC Edmonton is expected to resume Tuesday. 

