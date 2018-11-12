CBC Edmonton off air Monday evening due to fire at City Centre mall

CBC Edmonton will be off the air Monday evening due to a fire at the City Centre mall. TV viewers and radio listeners will receive broadcasts from CBC Calgary.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to a fire at approximately 3:40 p.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart at Edmonton City Centre East on the corner of 103rd Ave and 101st Street. When crews arrived, some shelves on the main floor were on fire, but the fire was extinguished 13 minutes later.

I happened to be in the Shopper's Drug Mart in Edmonton City Centre Mall (east) about when the fire must have started this afternoon. Staff arrived with a fire extinguisher moments later and then it got really smoky in a hurry and the fire alarm started. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scary</a> <a href="https://t.co/DZNy72zLX2">pic.twitter.com/DZNy72zLX2</a> —@RandallTT

Fire investigators remain on scene to determine the cause and extent of damages.

City Centre East will remain closed Monday evening, though the west side of the mall will be open. Local radio and television news from CBC Edmonton is expected to resume Tuesday.