CBC Alberta journalists win 11 RTDNA awards

CBC Alberta journalists have won 11 Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada awards for the Prairies region, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for Janice Johnston.

The Prairies region awards for 2022 were announced Thursday. The awards are considered among the highest honours in Canadian journalism.

This year's winners from CBC Alberta cover a wide range of stories, from an in-depth video series on climate change to a data-driven analysis of Calgary's tree canopies.

CBC Edmonton picked up four RTDNA awards, in the Opinion, Feature News, Excellence in Video and VJ (video journalist) categories.

"It's always such an honour to be recognized by the RTDNAs for our work, and this year it's all the more poignant with the lifetime achievement award for Janice Johnston," said Stephanie Coombs, CBC Edmonton's director of journalism and programming.

Johnston, a CBC journalist whose decades-long career shaped justice and crime reporting in Edmonton and Alberta, died earlier this year.

"Janice was a fiercely competitive journalist, yet she always made the time to mentor younger colleagues, and in this way, her legacy lives on," Coombs said.

CBC Calgary won six RTDNA awards, in the Excellence in Editing, Feature News, Excellence in Data Storytelling, Continuing Coverage, Excellence in Innovation and Audio-Visual Storytelling categories.

"We're honoured to be recognized for such a broad range of work across all the platforms we serve," said Helen Henderson, CBC Calgary's senior director of journalism and programming.

"Whether it was a month-long special across the suburbs of Calgary, a look at rural revitalization, or an exploration of urban transit safety, we responded to what our audience was talking about."

These CBC submissions received RTDNA Prairies region awards:

Video:

Excellence in Video: CBC Edmonton for Our Changing Planet, a series including three videos produced as part of CBC's focus on covering climate change on the Prairies. (Climate reporter and meteorologist Christy Climenhaga, video producers David Bajer, Jamie McCannel and Sam Martin, visuals producer Caitlin Hanson, digital associate producer William Wang and associate producer technician Martin Siembab.) One of the videos was on glaciers , one on the changing boreal forest, and this one on the shrinking Peace-Athabasca Delta:

One of the world’s largest freshwater deltas is shrinking. Here’s why. Duration 5:56 Every year, scientists, elders and community members gather near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., for an annual camp to test the health of the fish population in the Peace-Athabasca Delta, the second-largest freshwater of its kind in the world. While the people who live in the area are accustomed to the impacts of industry and climate change, they say the landscape is being altered more now than ever before.

VJ: CBC Edmonton for the story of a small town school's sustainability project with a large impact. (Video journalist Travis McEwan, associate producer Liam Harrap.)

Turning a bus into a tiny home, and growing greens indoors – it’s all school work in this rural Alberta village Duration 2:56 For the past six years, students in the village of Myrnam, Alta., have been working on sustainable projects. The students have got involved in village council and have helped bring about some changes to bylaws. Robert Tymofichuk, the teacher behind the program, was recently recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his use of technology in education.

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large market): CBC Calgary for its story on the First Nations horse relay. (Video journalist David Mercer.)

Those who compete in horse relay call it the original extreme sport, ‘organized chaos’ Duration 2:48 Big Tobacco Relay is a new family-based team formed by racing veterans from the Siksika Nation.

Radio:

CBC Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly won in the Opinion category for The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph. The series, based on a Workshop West Playwrights' Theatre initiative, featured stories of Canadian immigrant women in spoken word performances.

Excellence in Editing (Large market): CBC Calgary for Allison Dempster's Calgary Eyeopener feature Struck — man gets hit by lightning and lives to write a play about it.

Digital:

Disputed land , the winning Feature News package from CBC Edmonton staff, was a collaborative effort including coverage of the exploration of possible unmarked graves at a former residential school site near Edmonton being stymied by a falling out over a parcel of land. (Reporter Janet French, video producer David Bajer, digital senior producer Juris Graney.)

Excellence in Data Storytelling (Large market): CBC Calgary for Calgary is a city of haves and have nots when it comes to trees . (Data journalist Rob Easton.)

Multiplatform:

Feature News – Audio (Large market): CBC Calgary's enterprise reporter Bryan Labby won for How classes in agriculture and baseball may have saved two rural Alberta schools .

Continuing Coverage: CBC Calgary for Elise Stolte's Community-driven deep dive on transit security .

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero: CBC Calgary for Battle of the Burbs . (Senior producer Josh Pagé and senior communications officer Madelaine Lapointe.)

Lifetime achievement

Johnston died on Jan. 13 from cancer. She was 62.

Throughout her career, the courthouse was her calling.

In 2016, she won a national RTDNA award for her coverage of the trial of a 13-year-old Alberta boy who was acquitted of killing his abusive father.

Janice Johnston was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. (CBC/Ryan Parker Photography)

Johnston was dogged in holding the justice system accountable through her coverage of Alberta police agencies withholding the names of homicide victims. She broke the story of a sexual assault victim who was jailed while testifying against her attacker.

She met her husband, Scott Johnston, through work. A former journalist, Scott Johnston now works for the provincial government.

"I have no doubt that in the coming years you will see award winners across several platforms, all somehow connected to the Janice Johnston mentoring tree," Scott said in a thank-you message for Janice's RTDNA lifetime achievement award.

"I've seen it first-hand from my career as being the second-best reporter in my own home."

Prairies region winners will move on to the national awards in the fall.