Dozens of cats seized, euthanized after search of north central Edmonton home

An animal cruelty investigation in north central Edmonton has resulted in the seizure of 52 cats living in "deplorable conditions," Edmonton police said Monday.

Police also issued warrants for the arrest of two women.

Edmonton police searched a residence near 112th Avenue and 95th Street on Sept. 21 after peace officers with the city's animal care and control department observed cats living in "deplorable conditions" in the home and a motor home parked on the rental property.



"Extreme levels of ammonia from cat defecation and decaying animal flesh forced EPS officers to call in a hazmat team from Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services to enter the dwelling," police said in a news release Monday.

Officers found 52 cats, most in ill health, surrounded by feces, urine and syringes throughout the two dwellings.



Of the 52 cats found on the property, 37 were euthanized due to serious health issues. The home was condemned and boarded up by city officials.

Police issued arrest warrants for two women, aged 32 and 38.

The women each face three counts under the Criminal Code of causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal and abandoning an animal in distress or wilfully neglect or fail to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care for it.



They also face charges under the Animal Protection Act of causing an animal to be in distress, failing to ensure an animal has adequate food and water, failing to provide an animal with adequate care when it was wounded or ill and failing to provide an animal with adequate shelter, ventilation or space.