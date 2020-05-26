Catholics can return to church in June under new guidelines issued by Alberta bishops

For the first time in months, Catholics will be allowed to return to church in June under new guidelines issued Tuesday by the Roman Catholic Bishops of Alberta.

The guidelines were developed by a task force established under the direction of Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton and Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary.

Smith will speak to the media Tuesday about the guidelines and the plans to open churches for masses with small groups.

The guidelines follow the recent release of the Alberta government's guidance for places of public worship as part of Stage 1 of the relaunch strategy, and consultations with Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and other experts.

Parishes that have made the necessary preparations will be able to begin offering weekday masses on June 1 and Sunday masses as of June 7.

The following conditions must be met before congregants can safely be invited back to mass:

Limiting the total number of participants at each mass to 50, or fewer if that is required to ensure physical distancing.

Asking attendees to answer a series of health and travel-related questions as recommended by Alberta Health Services.

Recording contact information of attendees for the purpose of contact tracing if necessary.

Sanitizing hands on entry and exit.

Requiring masks for all staff, volunteers and communicants.

Observing physical distancing throughout the celebration.

Extra cleaning of the church between masses.

Singing in churches is strongly discouraged, as are drama and dance performances and the playing of wind instruments.

Those activities are listed as "high risk" for transmission of COVID-19 in the province's guidance for places of worship, updated May 23.

Places of worship are told they can consider having "a soloist or instrumental music" instead of congregational singing.

As part of the guidance, social activities such as communal dinners or lunches are not permitted.

Places of worship were originally exempt from restrictions on large gatherings as Alberta implemented its plan to combat COVID-19.

But in mid-March, Hinshaw announced the exemption would no longer apply due to evidence that community transmission of the virus was occurring in Alberta.