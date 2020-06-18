Charges laid against Edmonton man with 462 stolen catalytic converters in his trailer

An Edmonton man who was pulling a storage trailer filled with 462 stolen catalytic converters has been charged in connection with a major ring involving the theft and sale of the valuable auto parts.

The June 11 arrest ended a four-month investigation, which began when police became aware of multiple people cutting catalytic converters off vehicles and selling them to the 24 year old, Edmonton police said in a Thursday news release.

"This individual was preying on people who have been struggling to stay afloat financially right now, many of whom have been laid off or out of work as a result of COVID-19," Staff Sgt. Steven Chwok said in the news release.

Converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system, converting pollutants to less toxic material before they're expelled. The part is targeted because it contains high-value metals, which are then sold at scrap metal yards.

Through the course of the investigation, police observed meetings in back alleys and parking lots where people were seen placing catalytic converters — or duffel bags suspected of containing them — into the back of trucks driven by the man who was later charged.

That led them to a northeast Edmonton "stash pad," a storage locker where the converters were being stored before being sold to recyclers, police said.

The man was arrested on June 11 while driving west on Highway 16 toward Spruce Grove. The trailer he was pulling contained 462 catalytic converters, which would have been worth about $300,000 when sold for scrap.

With an average cost of about $2,000 to replace and repair the damage, the total cost to vehicle owners would be more than $900,000, police said in the release.

"The investigating members are well aware of the financial burden citizens have experienced replacing these converters on their vehicles," said Chwok.

Since February, 756 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in Edmonton, police said. More than 1,000 such thefts have been reported to police since October.

A 24-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and money laundering.