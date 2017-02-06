Trapping strays carries legal risks, SPCA warns, after two cats were illegally dumped

The Alberta SPCA is reminding property owners about the legal ramifications of live trapping cats after two people were caught dumping animals they had captured.

While it is legal to trap nuisance cats on private land, there can be "serious legal ramifications" if the animal is harmed in the process, the animal welfare agency warned in a public statement.

If a captured cat becomes distressed, the property owner can be charged under the Animal Protection Act, said SPCA spokesperson Dan Kobe. If the animal is abandoned or dies, criminal charges could be considered, he said.

Two cat trapping investigations in the past three weeks — and the sudden arrival of extreme cold weather — prompted the warning, Kobe said.

"This is the wrong time of the year for anyone to try to be trapping their neighbour's cat, because trapping it when it's cold outside instantly puts the cat in peril," Kobe said.

One recent incident happened outside the city limits east of Edmonton. The second case was reported in the Camrose area.

In each case, a property owner captured a cat in a live trap then released it far from where it had been caught.

One cat was a family pet. It's unclear if the other was a pet or a stray, Kobe said.

"In both cases, there was somebody who was frustrated with a cat that was on their property causing damage," Kobe said.

"The cats were trapped and then released in a different area, not returned to the homeowner, not returned to a shelter."

Abandoning animals is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. Killing other people's cats is also prohibited under federal law.

Both individuals identified were co-operative with investigators and were issued verbal warnings, Kobe said.

Captured, released far from home

SPCA officials aren't sure how often cats are caught and dumped.

"It's hard to prove who's doing it, and it's very difficult to keep track of the numbers," Kobe said. "Anecdotally, we know that it happens on a regular basis."

Dumping cats is illegal and animal welfare officials are especially concerned about the possibility of further instances during the ongoing cold snap.

Animals released far from home will suffer in extreme weather, and may never be recovered by their owners, he said.

"That cat is gone now. It's not making it home. It doesn't matter whether it was a couple of kilometres or 20 kilometres.

"That cat is now out in the elements on these bitter cold days. And it's not going to be easily found."

Make sure that the animal doesn't suffer because you are frustrated with what it's doing on your property." - Dan Kobe, Alberta SPCA

Kobe said pet owners are also reminded of their legal responsibility to keep their animals contained. Animals left to roam are more likely to become lost or injured.

Even so, he is pleading with property owners who choose to live trap to do so responsibly.

Once the cat is trapped, the property owner has only three options, Kobe said.

The cat may be released in the hope the experience deters the animal from returning, it may be returned to its owner or it may be surrendered at the nearest animal care facility.

Traps should not be set in extreme weather and should be checked twice daily. The use of leg hold traps for domestic animals is prohibited.

"Please deal with the animal in a responsible way to make sure that the animal doesn't suffer because you are frustrated with what it's doing on your property."