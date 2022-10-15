Hope springs eternal as cat reunited with owners after missing for 7 years

A mystery has come to a happy ending: a 13-year-old cat that went missing seven years ago was recently reunited with its owners.

Under the cover of darkness, Maddy the calico cat had slipped out of her owners' home in Whitecourt, Alta., during Christmastime in 2015. But last month, she was found in Edmonton.

"We obviously assumed the worst happened," said Justin House, one of Maddy's owners.

At the time, the cat's disappearance was a shock for the family. They tried whatever they could to find their pet, including searching high and low and leaving treats outside.

Eventually, the family resigned themselves to believing Maddy had died.

But in early September, Edmonton resident Amanda George noticed the cat darting around the neighbourhood. She was immediately smitten.

"She's a strong cat," George said.

"She's so beautiful. I tried to gain her trust by just slowly feeding her and I knew I had to try and get her help before winter."

George took Maddy into her care. Eventually, she noticed a tattoo that indicated one way to find out where the cat came from.

This led to George making a Facebook post, asking for help to track down the cat's owners.

People who saw the post recommended George contact a veterinarian's office in Whitecourt.

She did so, and the vet was able to connect George with the House family.

"We're so mind blown," House said. "I think we're still kind of in shock."

The mystery that still remains, however, is how the cat wound up in Edmonton, because Whitecourt is about 160 kilometres northwest of the city.

But George and House have a hypothesis: the cat hitched a ride.

"It was in the winter when she went missing, so maybe she crawled in under a truck for some warmth," House said.

George suggests someone may have picked the cat up intending to bring it to a vet, but they didn't find Maddy's tattoo.

"She just traveled a little too far for sure," George said.

'Don't give up hope'

Of the 6,000 lost pets found by City of Edmonton staff, 4,000 of them are cats, said Tracy Bauder, the city's animal care coordinator.

Pet reunification is fairly common, though, Bauder said, because most owners have a microchip license, keep contact information up to date, or ensure their pet has some form of identification — like a tattoo.

"Our staff work really hard to locate those owners and make arrangements for them to come in and claim their pet," Bauder said.

"If they've been lost for a number of years — which happens often — pet owners are elated that we've found their cat."

Maddy's tenacity, House said, should serve as a good reminder of why it is important to stay hopeful.

"You never expect it to happen to you. But honestly, don't give up hope."