Cars 'smashed' under fallen scaffolding in southwest Edmonton

Multiple vehicles in a southwest Edmonton parking lot were damaged after scaffolding from a building under construction collapsed Thursday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Windermere Way and Windermere Boulevard, according to spokesperson Katie Stewart.

Seven units arrived to find scaffolding on a vacant building had blown off in the wind and damaged parked vehicles, she said. There were no injuries reported. EFRS did not say how much damage was caused in the incident.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call about the fallen scaffolding around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. (Clinton Senkow)

Clinton Senkow lives across from the building. He was working inside when he heard a loud crash.

"[I] went to the window and looked outside and saw the scaffolding on the building next door to us that's being constructed had fallen," he said. At that time only two vehicles and a dumpster were trapped beneath the debris, according to Senkow.

"It was pretty scary."

But just a few minutes later he watched as the rest of the side fell.

"I think in total there's probably about 10 cars on that side of the parking lot that are officially smashed and under the scaffolding," he said.

"I'm just glad nobody got hurt."