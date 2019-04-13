13 cars damaged by apparent arsonist on Whyte Avenue

Edmonton police have arrested a suspect who allegedly damaged 13 vehicles Thursday night on Whyte Avenue.

According to police, a man was pouring gasoline on vehicle tires and lighting them on fire in the area of 104th Street and 82nd Avenue.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by civilians in the Starbucks on the corner of Calgary Trail and Whyte Avenue. Police were called to the Starbucks location and took the man into custody.

No one was injured in the incident. Edmonton firefighters also responded to calls in the area and were able to put out any fires.

A video posted on Reddit shows the suspect setting an SUV on fire before going into a Starbucks where he is apprehended.