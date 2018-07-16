'She will be deeply missed': Family identifies victim of south Edmonton homicide

Edmonton's latest homicide victim, killed in a murder-suicide last week, has been identified by family as 38-year-old Carrie Paton.

Paton's body was found in a home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood on July 12, along with the body of a 35-year-old man. His death has been deemed non-criminal.

No charges will be laid in her death. Police would only say the two knew each other and refused to release either of their names.

In a statement on behalf of Paton's family, her uncle Donald Paton said her death has been "wrenching" for the family.

"Carrie was a beloved member of our family," he said.

"She enjoyed a professional career and was highly regarded in her work. She was a caring and generous person, always ready to entertain and host family events and take care of those around her.

"Her interests lay in music, travel, her beautiful garden and lovely home, and especially friends and family," he said. "She will be deeply missed."

Daughter of retired police officer

Paton is the daughter of Rob Paton, a retired Edmonton police officer.

Paton enjoyed gardening at her home in Blue Quill, a coworker said. (CBC/Janice Johnston)

The medical examiner was not able to determine her exact cause of her death and has ordered further testing.

Sources confirmed to CBC News the body of the man found in the home was that of Lance Vargas.

He was Paton's boyfriend and had been living with her. A land title search showed Paton was the sole owner of the house, a bungalow with a yellow Front Yards in Bloom nominee sign on the front lawn.

Vargas had been working as a server at the Sicilian Pasta Kitchen restaurant in south Edmonton for about six weeks, a staff member confirmed Monday.

Well-respected by colleagues

Paton was a document manager at Fluor Canada Ltd. and worked on projects for Enbridge, colleague Pam Wilson said in a Facebook message.

They had known each other for eight years, Wilson said.

"It will be hard to fill her shoes as she knew her job inside out and backwards," she said. "She was determined and wanted things to be done correctly the first time."

Wilson said Paton's family helped her renovate her home after a fireplace fire damaged it, and she loved her backyard.

"She was a very kind and very smart person," Wilson said. "I will truly miss her."