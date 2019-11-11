Carjacked Uber vehicle crashes through fence at Edmonton Remand Centre

Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man suspected of carjacking an Uber vehicle and crashing it through a fence at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Just after midnight Sunday, someone reported to police that an Uber passenger had carjacked the vehicle in the area of 127th Street and Anthony Henday Drive, Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in an emailed statement Monday.

Soon after that, police were told that a suspected impaired driver had driven through a fence into the staff parking lot at the Edmonton Remand Centre, 18415 127th St.

Remand centre staff held the suspect until police arrived, Voordenhout said.

The suspect was confirmed to be the same person involved in the carjacking of the Uber vehicle.

Charges against the man are pending, Voordenhout said, adding there were no injuries in the incident.