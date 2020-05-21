'Caring and compassionate': Mother honours memory of 7-year-old homicide victim

Melissa Desrosiers thanked the community for an outpouring support on Wednesday night in the aftermath of her daughter's death.

Edmonton police say seven-year old Bella Rose Desrosiers was reportedly stabbed to death in her southeast Edmonton home on Monday night. David Michael Moss, a family friend who Melissa says was in the midst of a personal crisis when he visited the home on Monday night, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Desrosiers delivered a brief statement to the media Wednesday night, standing in front of her home in view of a small memorial of cards and flowers arranged by neighbours and friends. She urged the community to focus on celebrating her daughter and imprint she left on the community.

"Bella was the most caring and compassionate little girl. Her being was all about her heartfelt sincerity," she said.

WATCH: Melissa Desrosiers speaks about her daughter's memory