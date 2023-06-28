Cargo bikes: Just a trend, or a transition for commuters?

Cargo bikes are offering a new method of transportation for Edmontonians — just in time for the city's $100-million investment in bike lanes.

On this week's episode of The Loop, host Min Dhariwal meets some enthusiastic riders downtown to learn more about what they can move, and where they go.

Using models like a "box bike" — with a large crate sitting between the handlebars and the front wheel — users like Lisa Brown have replaced their cars with pedal-powered rides to do after-school pickups, get groceries and even carry their Christmas trees.

Lisa Brown: When we were pregnant we started doing some research and discovered that there are companies that are making electric cargo bikes, which we thought would be important in Edmonton given that we've got the river valley.

We did a bunch of research and we were pretty committed to the box bike. We contacted a few different dealers in Alberta for recommendations and settled on our Urban Arrow. We actually found somebody else in the city who already had one and they let us test-drive it.

We put in an order that day and it arrived three months later. The demand was quite high.

Min Dhariwal: So you've had it for how long now?

LB: Since July 2021. So it's been like a good two years now, and I should check the odometer.

MD: How far have you gone?

LB: We're at 2,870 kilometres. Our commute is pretty short, there's definitely people out there that are doing 5,000 km a year.

MD: You've basically ridden from here to Vancouver and back and then some.

LB: I guess so.

MD: Has this replaced your vehicle or is it kind of a little bit of both?

LB: So we do have one car. We tend to ride if we can bike, or walk. That's our primary mode of transportation. We live in Oliver and we both work downtown.

Our daughter goes to daycare downtown, so we use the bike for commuting year-round every day.

And you know, we still use our car if we have to go outside the city or what have you. But yeah, we try to use our bikes as often as we can.