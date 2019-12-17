Government announces revised carbon-tax rebate amounts for four provinces

The federal government has decreased the carbon tax rebates Canadians can expect in the new year in three provinces that have not adopted carbon pricing models that meet federal requirements.

The government has also added Alberta to the mix after that province's United Conservative party repealed the previous government's consumer carbon tax.

The biggest drop in the rebate will be in Saskatchewan, where the federal Finance Department says a family of four will qualify for rebates totalling $809 in 2020, down from the $903 that was projected last year.

In Ontario, the rebate for a family of four has been set at $448, down from $451, while families in Manitoba will receive $486, a decrease from $499.

A family of four in Alberta will see a rebate of $888 in 2020.

The rebates are meant to offset the added consumer costs resulting from Ottawa's carbon tax of $20 per tonne of carbon emitted into the atmosphere for 2020, rising to $30 per tonne in 2021.

The Trudeau government has maintained that most households will receive more money back through the rebates than they pay in carbon taxes on things such as gasoline and home-heating fuels.

The carbon tax scheme was introduced earlier this year as a way to encourage Canadians to use less carbon-based products, thereby reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Here are the rebate amounts for individuals and families, by province, in 2020, according to a government statement:

Alberta:

Single adult or first adult in a couple — $444

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent — $222

Each child under 18 — $111

Baseline amount for a family of four — $888

Ontario:

Single adult or first adult in a couple — $224

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent — $112

Each child under 18 — $56

Baseline amount for a family of four — $448

Manitoba:

Single adult or first adult in a couple — $243

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent — $121

Each child under 18 — $61

Baseline amount for a family of four — $486

Saskatchewan: