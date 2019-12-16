This week's arguments before the Alberta Court of Appeal on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax will be live streamed, following precedents set in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The reference case on the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act will be heard by five judges in Edmonton on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch the entire proceedings here.

The decision to live stream the proceedings was contained in a ruling by Court of Appeal Justice Frans Slatter.

The appeal courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario also allowed video cameras to live stream the arguments for their reference cases on the same federal legislation.

Rulings were in favour of the federal government in both cases. Saskatchewan and Ontario have appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada. Saskatchewan's arguments will be heard on Jan. 14.

The previous NDP government enacted an Alberta carbon tax which took effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Premier Jason Kenney made a repeal of the tax the first piece of legislation passed by his new United Conservative government last spring.