Car smashes into north Edmonton pho restaurant

A vehicle smashed into a popular north Edmonton Vietnamese restaurant early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. a silver Pontiac Torrent crashed into Pho King at 91st Street and 118th Avenue, according to social media posts by the restaurant. No one was inside the building at the time.

Jimmy Nguyen, who co-owns the family business alongside his parents, said the entire front area of the restaurant was damaged when the vehicle drove into it.

"Everything there needs to be fixed and replaced," he said in a Facebook message.

Nguyen said that he expected the restaurant may be able to do pick-up and delivery for several weeks but did not know when dine-in might return.

"This definitely is sad seeing our business like this, but we will get through this," he said. "We're just happy no one was inside the building at the time."

The community has also been supportive, Nguyen said.

"Everyone has been calling my dad or showing their love and support over social media."

Police say they were called at 7:05 a.m. and the collision was damage-only. The vehicle was not registered and the driver fled the scene.

No suspect is in custody.