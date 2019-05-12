Man arrested after stolen vehicle drives through Edson, Alta. building

Edson RCMP are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed through the doors of the Alberta town's provincial building on Saturday morning.

A man stole a vehicle from the ATCO Electric lot next door, drove through the fence, then through the east entrance of the provincial building, RCMP said in a news release Saturday night. The vehicle went through the building, exiting on the west side.

Anti-Semitic messages were written throughout the building, which is home to the town's court house, police said.

One man was taken into custody just after 11 a.m., about an hour and a half after police received a complaint of extensive damage to the building. Numerous charges are pending.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.